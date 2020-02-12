Mrs. Caffey Mobley

Obituary
The funeral for Mrs. Caffey "Kitty" Gladden Mobley of 251 South Main St. will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Fort Lawn. The Rev. Earl Stringfellow will officiate and burial will follow in Fort Lawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Mobley, 56, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice in Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on Feb. 12, 2020
