Mr. Caleb Rembert Ellisor, 21, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Chester with the Rev. Clay Waldrip and the Rev. Michael Shaffer officiating. Interment will follow in Cedar Shoals Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Richburg.

Caleb was born April 21, 1998, in Pineville, N.C. and was a son of Rembert (Andy) Ellisor Jr. and Teresa (Terry) Waldrop Ellisor. He was a graduate of the schools of Chester County and was employed with Giti Tire and formerly with Bell's Auto Body Shop in Chester. Caleb was a member of First Baptist Church and also a member of Rocky Creek Sporting Clays, where he loved shooting clays with his dad. He enjoyed his dogs and being outdoors. Caleb was an excellent marksman and also enjoyed fishing. He liked history and documentaries, especially those involving the military.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother, Joshua Anderson Ellisor of Chester; maternal grandparents, Ben and Martha Waldrop of Edgemoor; aunts and uncles, Lisa and Frank Rivers of Rock Hill and Ben and Tiffani Waldrop of Florence, S.C.; and cousins, Hannah Rivers, Mary-Caroline Waldrop and Owen Waldrop.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Rem and Bobbie Ann Ellisor.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Bus Fund, P.O. Box 518, Chester, SC 29706.

