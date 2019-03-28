Mrs. Carol Donna Bishop Massey, 83, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the home of her daughter.
|
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Second Baptist Church in Great Falls with the Rev. Tanner Mundy officiating. Interment followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Massey was born July 11, 1935, in Chester County and was a daughter of the late Ed Bishop and Reptha Riding Bishop. She attended the schools of Great Falls and was formerly a spinner at J.P. Stevens Co. Mrs. Massey was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
She is survived by three sons, Jack Massey Jr. (Lynn) of Heath Springs, David "Ed" Massey of Great Falls and Timothy Smith of Richmond Va.; one daughter, Joni Baker of Great Falls; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Massey was preceded in death by one daughter, Rhonda Gregg; and her husband, Jack Massey Sr.
Memorials may be made to Greenlawn Cemetery, P.O. Box 191, Great Falls, SC 29055.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.dantzlerbakerfuneralhome.com.
Dantzler-Baker Funeral Home
26 Underwood Ave.
Great Falls, SC 29055
803-482-6212
Published in The News & Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019