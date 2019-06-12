The funeral for Mrs. Carrie Helen Coleman Davis, formerly of Fairfield County, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Weeping Mary Baptist Church in Shelton, S.C. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. The Rev. Eddie M. McConnell will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Davis, 82, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Maryland.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on June 12, 2019