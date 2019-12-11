The funeral for Mrs. Carrie L. Kennedy Wynn of 820 Meadowbrook Road will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Christian Home Baptist Church. The Rev. Dr. James F. Williams will officiate and the Rev. Patricia McCleave will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Wynn, 77, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at her home.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on Dec. 11, 2019