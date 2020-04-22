Guest Book View Sign Service Information Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 (803)-385-2119 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Adam Davis, 78, went home to be with his Lord suddenly, Friday, March 20, 2020. The family will have a private memorial graveside service at a later date.

Mr. Davis was born in Cleveland County, N.C. on Feb. 16, 1942, and was a son of the late Adam Davis and Olivene Jolly Davis. He attended the schools of Chester County, S.C. and was retired from the School Bus Maintenance Shop in Chester, where he worked for 30 years. He was a member of Orrs Baptist Church. Charles was an avid fisherman who enjoyed nothing more than being on the water at daylight. He was a kind man of exemplary character which was evident by his many close friends. Charles loved his family and was especially proud of his granddaughters, whom he bragged on often. He was beloved by many and will be missed so much.

He was preceded in death by his wife of over 54 years, Carolyn Joyce Adams Davis; two brothers, Hord Dean Davis and C.L. (Bud) Davis; and two sisters, Willene Davis and Peggy Davis.

Mr. Davis is survived by his son, Charles Kenneth Davis (Tammy Fenton) of Fort Mill; two granddaughters, Megan Davis of Washington, D.C. and Kyla Davis of Charleston, S.C.; his brother, Ned Davis of Chester; and three sisters, Laura Austin of Chester, Stella Hutchins (Nick) of Gastonia, N.C. and Barbara Ledford of Lowrys, S.C.

Memorials may be made to Orrs Baptist Church, 1266 Lancaster Rd., Chester, SC 29706; or to Hospice and Community Care, 2275 India Hook Rd., Rock Hill, SC 29732.

