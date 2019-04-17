Charles Allan Sharpe, age 63, died Thursday, April 11, 2019.
|
Born in Chester, he was the son of the late Charles Hubert and Jamesell Couick Sharpe.
He is survived by his only sister, Deborah Adams York Read-Yoder (Glenn) of Charleston; three nieces, Dana York Smith (Albert) of Lexington, S.C., Laura Leonard and children, Aubrey Leonard and Elizabeth Weldon of Lugoff, and Jessica S. Combs (Allen) and daughter, Allie Mae, also of Lugoff; and a nephew, Joshua Sharpe (Jamie) and children, Mason and Sidney, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.
Mr. Sharpe was predeceased by his parents; brother, Joe Sharpe; and sister-in-law, Leslie O. Sharpe.
Memorials may be made to the , 508 Hampton St. #200, Columbia, SC 29201.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel, is assisting the family.
Contact information is available to friends of the Sharpe family by phone request to the chapel.
