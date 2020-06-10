Mr. Charles Christopher Davis
Memorial services for Mr. Charles Christopher "Chris" Davis of 1325 Old York Road will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at King's Funeral Home with the Rev. Corey Jackson officiating. Military rites will be performed at the funeral home.
Mr. Davis, 55, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his home.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News & Reporter on Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
