Mr. Charles Edward Gladden, 74, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Piedmont Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Great Falls Church of God with Rev. Travis Shirley and Rev. Roy Puckett officiating. The family received friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. Interment was private.
Mr. Gladden was born Oct. 4, 1945, in Chester and was a son of the late Charles Walter Gladden and Myrtle Boulware Gladden. He attended the schools of Great Falls and was a mechanic at Duracell. Mr. Gladden was a member of Great Falls Church of God.
He is survived by wife, Mary Puckett Gladden; two sons, Richard Gladden of Winston Salem, N.C. and John Walter Gladden of Oklahoma; three daughters, Tammie Collins (David) of Van Wyck, S.C., Kimberly East (Michael) of Great Falls and Briana Mahaffee of Great Falls; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one brother, J.C. Gladden of Great Falls; and one sister, Clara Hinson (James) of Great Falls.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Beatrice Maloney; and his brother, John Henry Wilson.
Memorials may be made to Great Falls Church of God, 34 Underwood Ave., Great Falls, SC 29055.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.dantzlerbakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Reporter on Mar. 18, 2020