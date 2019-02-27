Mr. Charles Junior Dixon, 74, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Columbia VA Health Care System.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Great Falls Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Henry Adams, the Rev. Tanner Mundy and the Rev. Keith Hinson officiating. Interment followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Mr. Dixon was born Dec. 7, 1944, in Pageland, S.C. and was a son of the late Clarence Junior Dixon and Magdelene Pope Dixon. He was a graduate of Great Falls High School and attended York Technical College. He was retired from J.P. Stevens and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Mr. Dixon was a member of the Great Falls Church of the Nazarene.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruby Mae Dixon; and a grandson, Michael Alexander Howard.
He is survived by two sons, Charles R. Dixon (Spouse: Christina) of Great Falls and Brian Dixon of Rock Hill; one daughter, Sandra Dixon Howard (Spouse: Steve) of Rock Hill; one brother, Clyde Dixon (Spouse: Pat) of Great Falls; and five sisters, Linda Dixon Craig of Chester, Joyce McCammon (Spouse: Brent) of Great Falls, Brenda Roof (Spouse: Ron) of Orangeburg, S.C., Dot Taylor of Great Falls and Joyce Greene of Wilmington, Del. Additionally, he is survived by three granddaughters, one grandson and three great-grandchildren.
Published in The News & Reporter on Feb. 27, 2019