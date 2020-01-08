The funeral for Mr. Charles Rainey of 1432 McMiller-Howze Drive will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Union Baptist Church in Rock Hill. The Rev. Ronnie L. Baxter will officiate and burial with military rites will follow in Rehoboth AME Zion Church Cemetery.
Mr. Rainey, 94, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Rock Hill Post Acute Care Center.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, and visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the church.
Published in The News & Reporter on Jan. 8, 2020