Graveside services for Mr. Charlie M. Coleman of 3130 West End Road will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Weeping Mary Baptist Church in Blair, S.C. with the Rev. Cedric Boyd officiating.

Mr. Coleman, 85, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home.

The family will receive friends at the home.

Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester. Due to Covid-19, everyone is asked to social distance and wear a mask at the viewing, home visitation and funeral.



