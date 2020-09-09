Funeral services for the Rev. Charlie James Stringfellow Jr. will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Browns Chapel AME Zion Church. Viewing will be at the funeral home from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie McNeil Stringfellow; parents, Rev. Charlie and Magdalene Stringfellow Sr.; children, Byron Chambers, Cornelius Chambers, Terquilla Hughes, Precious Stringfellow, Cedric Brown, Jessica Brown and Jaden Brown; brother, Earl P. Stringfellow; sister, Vickie McCree; father-in-law and mother-in law, James and Classie McNeil; and 23 grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the home, 605 Summersby St., Chester.
Chris King Memorial Chapel, 121 Mobley St., Chester. www. christopherkingsfh.com.