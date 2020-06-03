Graveside services for Mr. Chauncey Hinton of 6619 Camp Welfare Road will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Cedar Rock Baptist Church Cemetery in Chester with the Rev. Alan Stewart officiating. Military rites will be performed.

Mr. Hinton, 58, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020.

The family will receive friends at 3553 Mountain Gap Road, Richburg.

Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at King's Funeral Home, 2367 Douglas Road, Great Falls.

King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, is in charge of arrangements.



