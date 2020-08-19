Private graveside services for Mr. Chris Anthony "Muhammad" Cornwell will be held Friday, Aug. 21. Public viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Chris King Memorial Chapel, 121 Mobley St., Chester. Masks are required.
Mr. Cornwell, 54, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Atrium CMC Main in Charlotte, N.C. He was also known by family and friends as "Rick James," "Easy" and "Mr. Purple Rain."
The family will receive friends at the home, 519 York Terrace. Other funeral information can be found at www.christopherkingsfh.com.
Chris King Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.