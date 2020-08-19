1/
Mr. Chris Anthony Conwell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Private graveside services for Mr. Chris Anthony "Muhammad" Cornwell will be held Friday, Aug. 21. Public viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Chris King Memorial Chapel, 121 Mobley St., Chester. Masks are required.
Mr. Cornwell, 54, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Atrium CMC Main in Charlotte, N.C. He was also known by family and friends as "Rick James," "Easy" and "Mr. Purple Rain."
The family will receive friends at the home, 519 York Terrace. Other funeral information can be found at www.christopherkingsfh.com.
Chris King Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Reporter on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Christopher King's Funeral Home
121 Mobley Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-377-1144
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved