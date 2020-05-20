Funeral services for Mr. Christopher Daniel Mayfield Sr. will be private because of Covid-19. Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at Chris King Memorial Chapel. Burial will be held at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Mayfield, 42, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, in Chester, S.C.
The family will receive friends at the home of Dorothy and Edward Dunovant, 104 Peace St., Chester.
Chris King Memorial Chapel, 121 Mobley St., Chester, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News & Reporter on May 20, 2020