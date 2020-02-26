|
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:15 PM - 1:45 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Colonel Christopher Wade Dabbs, 54, met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ face-to-face on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate, Charlotte, N.C., surrounded by his family.
Funeral service for Col. Dabbs was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Harvest Baptist Church, 153 Miller Pond Road, Rock Hill, S.C., with Reverend Marshall Fant IV officiating. Burial will be at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, S.C., at a later date.
Born in Columbus, Ohio, into a military family on Jan. 19, 1966, Col. Dabbs was the son of Patricia Rabon Dabbs Walker and the late Nathan Thomas Dabbs Jr. After graduating from Lugoff-Elgin High School, he became a paramedic. While working in the Kershaw County Emergency Medical Service in Camden, he met the love of his life, Donna Faith Parker Dabbs. After marriage, Col. Dabbs earned his associate degree from Trident Technical College and his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the Medical University of South Carolina. Additionally, he completed his Master's Degree in Nurse Anesthesia from the University of South Carolina College of Medicine. Having a life-long love for his country, Col. Dabbs served for twenty-three years in the U.S. Navy and Army Reserves, including several combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan earning two Army Commendation Medals, a Combat Action Badge, a Bronze Star and other various awards. Col. Dabbs worked as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist for Kershaw Heath in Camden, S.C., and the Chester Medical Center in Chester, S.C. He enjoyed spending time with his family, riding his bike, chocolate malts, Chick-fil-A, Star Wars and working with his hands to either fix broken things or build something from scratch.
Col. Dabbs is survived by his wife of 30 years, Donna Faith Parker Dabbs; three children: his son, Christopher Patrick Dabbs and fiancee Gabriella Carrier and his daughters, Bailey Morgan Dabbs and fiancee Jacob Stiling and Olivia Parker Dabbs, all of the home; six siblings: his brother, Nathan Thomas (Brenda) Dabbs III and sisters, Vicki (Bob) Woodward, Kim Dabbs, Valerie (Bob) Rabon, Cheryl (Roy) Phillips and Toni (Doug) Anderson; and numerous nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Col. Dabbs' name to Harvest Baptist Church, 153 Miller Pond Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The News & Reporter on Feb. 26, 2020
