The funeral for Mr. Clarence Edward Stokes of 133 Cherry Laurel Lane Apt. 101 will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, with the Rev. William Graham officiating.
Mr. Stokes, 78, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his home.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 27, at King's Funeral Home, 2367 Douglas Road, Great Falls.
King's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News & Reporter on Mar. 25, 2020