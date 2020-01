Mr. Clarence Hinnant "Cooney" Wishert Jr., 71, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Piedmont Medical Center.Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Barron Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Wilson officiating. Interment followed at Felts Memorial Cemetery in Galax, Va.Mr. Wishert was born Jan. 11, 1948, in Chester and was a son of Lula Mae Taylor English and the late Clarence H. Wishert Sr. He was a graduate of Chester High School, York Tech and Winthrop College. He was former manager of Kanawha Insurance in Chester. Mr. Wishert was a veteran of the U.S. Army , having served in Vietnam with the 506 Curahee and the 101st Airborne Infantry. He held three Bronze Stars , Two with Valor and the Purple Heart and an Army Commendation Medal. He was a past Commander of District 5 and Chapter 19 of the . Mr. Wishert was a Member of Leeds Baptist Church, where he was a former Chairmen of the Deacons and a Sunday School Teacher.In addition to his mother, his is survived by his wife of over 33 years, JoAnn Chappell Wishert; one daughter, Kelly Marie Wishert of Rock Hill, S.C.; two sisters, Myra Wishert Maloney (Larry) and Shirley Wishert Nance, both of Blackstock, S.C.; one grandson, Thomas Greco of Knoxville, Tenn.; two great-grandchildren, Chas Greco and Aiden Greco, both of Oregon; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Memorials may be made to , Chapter 19, 3207 Lizzie Melton Road, Chester, SC 29706.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.