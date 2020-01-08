Mr. Clarence Hinnant "Cooney" Wishert Jr., 71, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Piedmont Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Barron Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Wilson officiating. Interment followed at Felts Memorial Cemetery in Galax, Va.
Mr. Wishert was born Jan. 11, 1948, in Chester and was a son of Lula Mae Taylor English and the late Clarence H. Wishert Sr. He was a graduate of Chester High School, York Tech and Winthrop College. He was former manager of Kanawha Insurance in Chester. Mr. Wishert was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Vietnam with the 506 Curahee and the 101st Airborne Infantry. He held three Bronze Stars, Two with Valor and the Purple Heart and an Army Commendation Medal. He was a past Commander of District 5 and Chapter 19 of the . Mr. Wishert was a Member of Leeds Baptist Church, where he was a former Chairmen of the Deacons and a Sunday School Teacher.
In addition to his mother, his is survived by his wife of over 33 years, JoAnn Chappell Wishert; one daughter, Kelly Marie Wishert of Rock Hill, S.C.; two sisters, Myra Wishert Maloney (Larry) and Shirley Wishert Nance, both of Blackstock, S.C.; one grandson, Thomas Greco of Knoxville, Tenn.; two great-grandchildren, Chas Greco and Aiden Greco, both of Oregon; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials may be made to , Chapter 19, 3207 Lizzie Melton Road, Chester, SC 29706.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Reporter on Jan. 8, 2020