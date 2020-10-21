1/
Mrs. Clarice Fisher Small
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarice Fisher Small, 89, departed this life to be with her eternal Savior on Oct. 14, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held sometime next spring during Clarice's favorite time of the year.
Please join Clarice's family in honoring her life by visiting the Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home website at www.basscares.com/listings to share memories, to post tributes and to see the more complete obituary.
Memorials may be made to High Point Free Will Baptist Church, 2095 Great Falls Hwy., Lancaster, SC 29720 or to a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Reporter on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home
700 Heckle Boulevard
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 329-4141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved