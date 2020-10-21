The funeral for Mrs. Claudia Neal Davis, formerly of Chester, was held at noon Monday, Oct. 19, at Perry McStay Funeral Home in East Providence, R.I. Burial was private. A memorial service will be held at a later date in South Carolina.

Mrs. Davis, 82, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in East Providence, R.I.

She was the daughter of the late Glover Neal Sr. and Nettie Jackson Neal.

King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, is in charge of local arrangements.



