Mr. Claudie Mack Shelton
Mr. Claudie Mack Shelton Sr. of 231 Columbia St. in Chester, S.C. passed on Sept. 12, 2020, at his home.
The funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church, 130 Walnut St., Chester, S.C. Burial will follow in Chester Memorial Gardens.
Viewing will be at the funeral home from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Masks are required to visit the home, funeral home and church.
He is survived by his wife, Carrie Mae Shelton; two sons, Claudie Mack Shelton Jr. and Jeffery Randolph Shelton; and two daughters, LaVerne Shelton-Green and Calereno "Taye" Shelton-Cunningham.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Additional funeral information can be found on the funeral home website: www.christopherkingsfh.com.
Funeral services are entrusted to Chris King Memorial Chapel, 121 Mobley St., Chester, S.C. 803-377-1144.

Published in The News & Reporter on Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Christopher King's Funeral Home
121 Mobley Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-377-1144
