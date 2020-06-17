Mrs. Claudine Brunson
Mrs. Claudine "Dean" Beasley Brunson, 78, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her home.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Dantzler-Baker Funeral Home, 26 Underwood Ave., Great Falls.
Mrs. Brunson was born Feb. 15, 1942, in Rabon County, Georgia and was a daughter of the late Claude Beasley and Ruth Alexander Beasley. She attended the schools of Chester County, S.C. Dean was formerly employed with J.P. Stevens, later worked for Campus Sportswear and retired from F. Schumacher. She was a charter member of Evangel Temple Assembly of God.
She is survived by one son, Michael L. Brunson (Teresa) of Lancaster; one granddaughter, Kayla Brunson McManus (Justin) of Great Falls; one grandson, Roy Michael Brunson of the home; other grandchildren, Bridgett Epperson (David), Amanda Carnes and Brady Cauthen (Christy); six great-grandchildren, Harper, James, Olivia, Maggie, Lauren and Aubrey; and two special friends, Betty Jones and Phyllis Hopkins.
Dean was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph L. Brunson; two brothers, Bill and Rex Beasley; and a sister, Lois Miller.
Memorials may be made to Evangel Temple Assembly of God, P.O. Box 44, Great Falls, SC 29055; or South Carolina Oncology, 166 Stoneridge Dr., Columbia, SC 29210.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.dantzlerbakerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The News & Reporter on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Dantzler-Baker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dantzler-Baker Funeral Home
26 Underwood Ave.
Great Falls, SC 29055
803-482-6212
