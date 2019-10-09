Mr. Colon Fletcher "Bogie" Price Sr., 95, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Levine and Dickson Hospice Care in Huntersville, N.C.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Mitford Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Marty Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Mr. Price was born Oct. 14, 1923, in Great Falls and was a son of the late Fletcher Colon Price and Lillie Dority Price. He was a graduate of Great Falls High School and served in the U.S. Army for two and a half years with the 36th Infantry 141st Division during World War II. Mr. Price was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, received the Combat Infantry Badge, the 5-Battle Stars, the Normandy Invasion Medal, the American Campaign Medal, the Army of Occupation Medal and the European-African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal. He retired from J.P. Stevens after 30 years of service and was a city mail carrier for Great Falls Post Office for 23 years. After his retirement from the Post Office, Mr. Price worked for Fairfield Electric for six years as a contract meter reader. He was a member of Mitford Baptist Church.
Mr. Price is survived by two sons, Tom Price of Blackstock and Dennis Price of Great Falls; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Milbry Suttle Price; a daughter, Diane Price; and three brothers, Mendal Price, Dewey Price and Abe Price.
Memorials may be made to Mitford Baptist Church, P.O. Box 494, Great Falls, SC 29055.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.dantzlerbakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Reporter on Oct. 9, 2019