Connie Brunet, age 75, of Chester passed away on Aug. 9, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Ruth Robinson Groves and the widow of Ross Brunet. She was retired from Springs Industries, Eureka Plant.
She is survived by one daughter, Vicky Farr of Chester; two sons, Robby Farr of Chester and Doug Farr of York; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life was held Monday, Aug. 12, in the chapel of Pollard Funeral Home. The Rev. Ronnie Greene officiated.
