Mr. Corey Lamont Kennedy
The funeral for Mr. Corey Lamont Kennedy of 938 Darby Road will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Christian Home Baptist Church. The Rev. Dr. James Williams will officiate and Pastor Keith Taylor will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Kennedy, 50, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Atrium-Pineville in Pineville, N.C.
The family will receive friends at the home.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News & Reporter on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
King's Funeral Home
DEC
2
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Christian Home Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
