Mr. Daniel W. Flowers Jr., 71, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at Atrium Health Pineville.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Mitford Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Marty Roberts officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.
Mr. Flowers was born Aug. 6, 1947, in Lancaster, S.C. and was a son of the late Daniel W. Flowers Sr. and Louetta Beckham Flowers. He was a graduate of Great Falls High School and was retired as an insulator lead man for Brock Construction working in the shop at Carolina Eastman. Mr. Flowers was a member of Great Falls Masonic Lodge #277 and a member of Hejaz Shrine Temple. He was a loving father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Denise Jones Flowers; one son, Daniel Toy Flowers of Westville; three daughters, Ana Childers (Rodney) of Rock Hill and Linsey Munn (Chris) and Tess Flowers, both of Great Falls; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rhonda Tarlton (Ervin) of Great Falls and Brenda Grier (William) of Lancaster; and his mother-in-law, Betty Jones of Great Falls.
