Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Daniel Flowers. View Sign



A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Mitford Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Marty Roberts officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.

Mr. Flowers was born Aug. 6, 1947, in Lancaster, S.C. and was a son of the late Daniel W. Flowers Sr. and Louetta Beckham Flowers. He was a graduate of Great Falls High School and was retired as an insulator lead man for Brock Construction working in the shop at Carolina Eastman. Mr. Flowers was a member of Great Falls Masonic Lodge #277 and a member of Hejaz Shrine Temple. He was a loving father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Denise Jones Flowers; one son, Daniel Toy Flowers of Westville; three daughters, Ana Childers (Rodney) of Rock Hill and Linsey Munn (Chris) and Tess Flowers, both of Great Falls; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rhonda Tarlton (Ervin) of Great Falls and Brenda Grier (William) of Lancaster; and his mother-in-law, Betty Jones of Great Falls.

Online condolences may be made to the family at

Mr. Daniel W. Flowers Jr., 71, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at Atrium Health Pineville.A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Mitford Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Marty Roberts officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.Mr. Flowers was born Aug. 6, 1947, in Lancaster, S.C. and was a son of the late Daniel W. Flowers Sr. and Louetta Beckham Flowers. He was a graduate of Great Falls High School and was retired as an insulator lead man for Brock Construction working in the shop at Carolina Eastman. Mr. Flowers was a member of Great Falls Masonic Lodge #277 and a member of Hejaz Shrine Temple. He was a loving father and grandfather.He is survived by his wife, Denise Jones Flowers; one son, Daniel Toy Flowers of Westville; three daughters, Ana Childers (Rodney) of Rock Hill and Linsey Munn (Chris) and Tess Flowers, both of Great Falls; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rhonda Tarlton (Ervin) of Great Falls and Brenda Grier (William) of Lancaster; and his mother-in-law, Betty Jones of Great Falls.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.dantzlerbakerfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Dantzler-Baker Funeral Home

26 Underwood Ave.

Great Falls , SC 29055

803-482-6212 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News & Reporter on Apr. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The News & Reporter Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close