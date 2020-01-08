Donald Lee Henderson of Charleston, S.C., husband of Harriet Fulton Henderson, entered into eternal rest on Jan. 3, 2020.
His Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the American Legion Post #147, 968 Folly Road, at 11 a.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel.
Donald was born April 27, 1937, in Chester County, S.C., son of the late Landrum Henderson and Ellen Dillinger Henderson. He was the former owner of Folly Road Tackle Shop, a member of American Legion Post 147 and Post 445.
Donald is survived by his two sons, Richard E. Buford (Toree) and Ryan Henderson (Jamie); daughter, Hollie Murphy (Mike); brother, Landrum "Junebug" Henderson (Elaine); sister, Patricia Wilkes; grandchildren, Findlay, Sarah Beth, Molly, Ethan, Kaylin, Bailey, Daria, Rachael and Anthony; and one great-granddaughter, Catherine.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Floyd and Grady Henderson; and a grandson, Zachary.
Memorials may be made to American Legion Post 147, Post 445, or to Commanders Honors.
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in The News & Reporter on Jan. 8, 2020