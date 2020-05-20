|
Visitation
Monday, May 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
A drive-by visitation at Barron Funeral Home
David Pierson Wright, 73, died Friday, May 15, 2020.
A drive–by visitation was held Monday, May 18, 2020, from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at Barron Funeral Home. Guests remained in their vehicles and drove through the parking lot receiving line. The drive-by was your opportunity to show support, express sympathies, smile and share handwritten messages, memories and pictures through your vehicle windows. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Mr. Wright was born on Oct. 3, 1946, and was a son of the late Wesley Junior Wright and Virginia (Bowers) Horne. He was a graduate of Chester High School and a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. David was a retired Chemical Operator Supervisor. He attended Chester First Baptist Church and was a member of Hopewell A.R.P. Church, where he served as deacon and Sunday School Superintendent. He was a member of Chester Men's Golf Association and an avid Gamecock fan, having served as the area president of USC Gamecock Club, and was a full scholarship sponsor. David was the proud self- proclaimed "Mayor" of Blackstock and the "Fleet Manager" of Car Quest Auto Parts.
He is survived by the love of his life, Beverly Chamberlain Wright; his son, Ben Wright (Hannah) of York, S.C.; his daughter, Rhonda Wright Adimaro (John) of Blackstock, S.C.; stepson, Jamie Millis of Blackstock, S.C.; eight grandchildren, McKenzie Saunders (Mac) of Lexington, S.C., Sydney Millis of Atlanta, GA., James Allen "AJ" Millis of Newberry, S.C., Elizabeth Lee Williams of York, S.C., Remington Wright of Fort Lawn, S.C., Sophia Avery Wright and Lillian Grey Wright, both of York, S.C., and Paige Nicole Adimaro of Chester, S.C.; one great-grandson, Kaden "KJ" Land of Chester, S.C.; Brittany Wright of Fort Lawn, S.C. and Coley Wright of Fort Lawn, S.C., whom David loved as his grandchildren; niece, Kim Adams of Heath Springs, S.C.; sister-in-law, Carolyn Wright of Lancaster, S.C.; numerous cousins; and Helen Shehane of Lancaster, S.C., whom he loved as a sister.
Memorials may be made to Evan Bass Eagle Scout Project, c/o Chester ARP Church, P.O. Box 174, Chester, SC 29706; or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The News & Reporter on May 20, 2020
