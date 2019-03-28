The funeral for Mr. David Frank "Bubba" Saunders of 511 Patrick St. will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Calvary Baptist Church. The Rev. Jake Sanders III will officiate and the Rev. Julia Hemphill will deliver the eulogy. Burial with military rites will follow in Benson Cemetery.
Mr. Saunders, 79, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at his home.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Published in The News & Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019