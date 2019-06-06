Mr. David E. Wylie, 58, formerly of Chester, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Columbia University Medical Center in Maryland.
The funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Nichols-Bethel United Church in Odenton, Md. Burial followed in Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Elkridge, in Howard County, Md.
Born in Chester County, he was the son of the late George Wylie and Rosa Lee Dixon Wylie. He was a 1978 graduate of Chester High School and was a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors are his wife of 34 years, Debra Walker Wylie; two daughters, Courtney Wylie and Devin Wylie; and two grandchildren, all of Severn, Md.; three sisters, Sarah W. Brown of Baltimore, Linda R. Wylie of Rock Hill and Shirley W. Boyd of Chester; and one brother, Nathaniel Wylie of Edgemoor.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of the local announcement.
Published in The News & Reporter on June 6, 2019