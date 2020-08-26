The funeral for Deacon Abraham Coleman of 107 Hope St. will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at King's Funeral Home. The Rev. Cedric Boyd will officiate and the Rev. Nita Epps will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in Chester Memorial Gardens.

Deacon Coleman, 83, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at his home.

The family will receive friends at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Weeping Mary Baptist Church Building Fund, 4567 Road 99, Blair, SC 29015.

Viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.



