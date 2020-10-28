Mrs. Deborah Ann Whitehead Vinson, 62, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at her home. All services are private.
Mrs. Vinson was born Dec. 31, 1957, in Lethbridge, Alberta Canada and was a daughter of Lily Fortney Graham and the late Ray Whitehead. She was a high school graduate and a homemaker. Mrs. Vinson was formerly employed with Springs Memorial Hospital in Lancaster, S.C. Debbie loved crocheting, making wreaths and picking pecans. She attended Victory Worship Center in Lancaster, S.C.
She is survived by her husband of over 30 years, Brent R. Vinson; four children, Melissa Lettman of Salem, Missouri, Jason Lettman (Candis) of Lancaster, S.C., Chris Vinson of Lancaster, S.C. and Brittany Vinson (Fiancé Kevin) of Great Falls, S.C.; eight grandchildren, Kylee Utley, Haley Hayes (Zack), Bubba Lettman, Adalynn "Toowie" Lettman, Caylin Mahaffey, Gage Mahaffey, Sadie Vinson and Brynlee Vinson; and one brother, Steve Graham of Seattle, WA.
Mrs. Vinson was preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher James Vinson Jr.; and her stepfather, Roger Graham.
