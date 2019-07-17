Mr. DeLeon Beltz, 92, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Westminster Rehabilitation, Rock Hill.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Bethel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mike Burgess and Dr. Neely Gaston officiating. The family will receive friends also Wednesday from 1 until 2 p.m. in the church. Interment will be held in Chester Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Beltz was born in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Jan. 21, 1927, and was a son of the late Michael John Beltz and Mabel Buse Beltz. He attended the schools of St. Petersburg, Fla. Mr. Beltz was one of six children. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in the Pacific Theater, and was stationed in Okinawa during World War II. He and his wife came to Chester in 1960 and opened Domar Shoes, where he worked for over fifty years. He also had a partnership in two other stores, one in Gaffney, S.C. and one in Union, S.C. Mr. Beltz was a member of the Chester Merchants Association where he held many offices through the years and was also a member of the Civitans and the Jaycee's. He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and the Pete Wylie Sunday School Class. Mr. Beltz was also a member of the Golden Age Club and he enjoyed participating in the Senior Olympic Games. He also enjoyed working in his yard and dancing.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-eight years, Juanita Lipscomb Beltz; one son, John Howard Beltz (Katy) of Dandridge, Tenn.; one daughter, Nancy Beltz Wilburn (Jim Gough) of Chester; five grandchildren, John Beltz, William Beltz (Pawnee), Andy Beltz and Adam Williams, all of Rock Hill, and Lauren Wilburn Long (Jack) of Odenton, Md.; five great-grandchildren, Taylor Beltz, Leo Beltz, Lily Beltz, Jack Henry Long and Charlotte Long; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 101 York St,, Chester, SC 29706.
Published in The News & Reporter on July 17, 2019