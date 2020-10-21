1/
Mr. Dennis Franklin Hydrick
Dennis Franklin "Dink" Hydrick died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, S.C.
A graveside service was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Neely's Creek ARP Church Cemetery, 974 Neely's Creek Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Born Nov. 19, 1945, in Aiken, S.C., Mr. Hydrick was the son of the late Ray Philip Hydrick and Mary Whittle Hydrick. He was a graduate of Aiken High School Class of 1964 and attended USC-Aiken. Mr. Hydrick served in the South Carolina Army National Guard.
He was an Ocean Drive Arcade/North Myrtle Beach Shag Music Hall of Fame DJ and his picture hangs there on the wall. Dennis loved Shag and Motown music and was a big James Brown fan, and was also a member of the Association of Beach and Shag Club DJ's. He acted and sang for many years as a cast member in the American Heart Association's "Heart Fund Show" in Aiken, as well as singing in their offshoot musical group called "The Heartthrobs."
He and wife Polly were members of the church and choirs of St. John's United Methodist church in Aiken, St. John's Methodist of Rock Hill as well as Neely's Creek ARP in Rock Hill, S.C.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Polly Hydrick of Rock Hill; daughter, Ashley Hydrick of Los Angeles, CA.; son, Seth Hydrick of Charleston, S.C.; brother, Phil Hydrick of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; sister, Louisa Gantt of West Columbia, S.C.; sister, Marcia Duggan of North Augusta, S.C.; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Aiken Women's Heart Board, P.O. Box 5211, Aiken, SC 29804.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.


Published in The News & Reporter on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
Neely's Creek ARP Church Cemetery
OCT
18
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Neely's Creek ARP Church Cemetery
October 17, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
October 16, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
October 15, 2020
Dink was a dear friend of mine. Rode to work at SRS and worked with him. He was a true Shag person and a Legend. Loved the music and the people . May the Good Lord comfort the Family in this difficult time.
Bobby Carpenter
'BC"
Aiken SC
Bobby Carpenter
Friend
