Graveside services for Mrs. Dessie Mae Price Land of 100 Culp St. Apt. B-6 will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Sweet Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jasper Featherstone officiating.

Mrs. Land, 72, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at her home.

Viewing will be for the family only.

King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, is in charge of arrangements.



