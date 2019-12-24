The funeral for Mrs. Dessie Mobley Dean of 2336 Circle Drive will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Paradise AME Zion Church in Great Falls. The Rev. Sandra Flemming will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Dean, 86, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at her home.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at King's Funeral Home, 2367 Douglas Road, Great Falls.
Published in The News & Reporter on Dec. 24, 2019