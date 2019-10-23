Mr. Dewayne Allen Wilson (1997 - 2019)
Service Information
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC
29706
(803)-385-2020
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Chester Freedom Ministries
Village Drive
Chester, SC
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery
Obituary
The funeral for Mr. Dewayne Allen "DJ" Wilson Jr. of 2513 Dawson Drive will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Chester Freedom Ministries on Village Drive in Chester. The Rev. Corey Sanders will officiate and burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Mr. Wilson, 22, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
The family will receive friends at 176 Cemetery St., Chester, and at 1085 Newton Ave., Rock Hill.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on Oct. 23, 2019
