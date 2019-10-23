The funeral for Mr. Dewayne Allen "DJ" Wilson Jr. of 2513 Dawson Drive will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Chester Freedom Ministries on Village Drive in Chester. The Rev. Corey Sanders will officiate and burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Mr. Wilson, 22, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
The family will receive friends at 176 Cemetery St., Chester, and at 1085 Newton Ave., Rock Hill.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on Oct. 23, 2019