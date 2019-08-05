The funeral for Mrs. Diane C. Frye Hames of 658 Hawkins Road will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Crossroad Baptist Church in Lockhart. The Rev. Reginald Massey will officiate and the Rev. Wendell Cain will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Hames, 80, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Union Medical Center in Union, S.C.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on Aug. 5, 2019