Mrs. Diane Hames

Service Information
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC
29706
(803)-385-2020
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Crossroads Baptist Church
Lockhart, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Crossroads Baptist Church
Lockhart, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

The funeral for Mrs. Diane C. Frye Hames of 658 Hawkins Road will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Crossroad Baptist Church in Lockhart. The Rev. Reginald Massey will officiate and the Rev. Wendell Cain will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Hames, 80, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Union Medical Center in Union, S.C.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on Aug. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.