Mr. Donald Christopher McFadden

Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
The funeral for Mr. Donald Christopher McFadden of 356 City Ave. will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 17, at King's Funeral Home. The Rev. Vivian Boyd will officiate and burial will follow in Rehoboth AME Zion Church Cemetery.
Mr. McFadden, 51, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at MUSC in Lancaster.
The family will receive friends at 1040 Knotting Wood Drive, Lancaster.
Viewing will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, with a limit of 10 people viewing at a time.
Published in The News & Reporter on Apr. 15, 2020
