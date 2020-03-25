Mr. Donald Ervin "Buddy" Pearson Jr., 75, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland in Columbia, S.C.
A service will be held at a later date and will be announced on the website of Barron Funeral Home. The family will receive friends anytime at the Pearson home.
Mr. Pearson was born July 18, 1944, in Chester and was a son of the late Donald E. Pearson Sr. and Porah Grant Pearson. He attended the schools of Chester County and was retired from Chester County as a maintenance supervisor. Buddy was a former captain and member of the Chester County Rescue Squad.
He is survived by four children, Wanda P. Kee (Jerry) of Great Falls, Rhonda "Squeakey" Ledbetter of Chester, Donnie Pearson (Meredith) of Chester and John Pearson (Sonya) of Chester; nine grandchildren, Taylor Brown, Joey Brown, Chuck Stuart, Marlee Ledbetter, Jessica Boyd, Will Pearson, Jonathan Pearson, Rebecca Gladden and Dalton Pearson; eight great-grandchildren, Levi, Robbie, Quinton, Kabri, Bentley, Jace, Brason, Brennen and Breleigh; two sisters, Patsy McCrorey (Jimmy) and Joyce Hunter, both of Chester; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Pearson was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Sara Robinson Pearson; one grandson, Drew Brown; and two sisters, Donnis Fincher and Teresa Wishert.
Memorials may be made to Chester County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 324, Chester, SC 29706.
Published in The News & Reporter on Mar. 25, 2020