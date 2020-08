Or Copy this URL to Share

A memorial service for Mr. Donald Hayes of 117 Pinckney St. will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the chapel of King's Funeral Home. The Rev. Jake Sanders III will officiate and burial will be private.

Mr. Hayes, 66, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at his home.

King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, is in charge of arrangements.



