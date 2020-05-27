Graveside services for Mr. Dantavis Melek Bowser of 210 Poag St. will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Howard officiating.
Mr. Bowser, 21, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends at the home and also at the home of his grandparents, 2361 Douglas School Road, Chester.
Viewing will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on May 27, 2020