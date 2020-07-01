Or Copy this URL to Share

Graveside services for Mr. Dontrayous M. Douglas of 46 Holly St. will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Rossville AME Zion Church in Richburg with the Rev. Timothy Mayers officiating.

Mr. Douglas, 31, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

The family will receive friends at 125 Washington St., Great Falls.

Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at King's Funeral Home, 2367 Douglas Road, Great Falls.



