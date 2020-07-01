Mr. Dontrayous Douglas
Graveside services for Mr. Dontrayous M. Douglas of 46 Holly St. will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Rossville AME Zion Church in Richburg with the Rev. Timothy Mayers officiating.
Mr. Douglas, 31, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
The family will receive friends at 125 Washington St., Great Falls.
Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at King's Funeral Home, 2367 Douglas Road, Great Falls.

Published in The News & Reporter on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
King's Funeral Home
JUL
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Rossville AME Zion Church
Funeral services provided by
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
