Ms. Dora Lee Manning
The funeral for Ms. Dora Lee Manning of 5509 Abernathy Road will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at King's Funeral Home. The Rev. William N. Long will officiate and burial will follow in Union Ezell AME Zion Church Cemetery in Fort Lawn.
Ms. Manning, 73, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at her home.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.

Published in The News & Reporter on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
