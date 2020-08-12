1/1
Mrs. Dorothy Ann Walker
Dorothy Ann "Dot" Walker, born on Dec. 26, 1946, of Ulysses Sandy Orr and Daisy Elizabeth Orr (both deceased) in Chester, S.C., returned home to our Heavenly Father on July 20, 2020.
She's survived by her husband, John Walker Jr.; son, Paul Neal Jr.; and two daughters, Joyce Jackson (Darrell) and Daisy Jackson (Mark). Grandchildren are Ronicia Conner, James Jones, Jada Neal, Madison Neal, Savannah Neal (deceased), Tytiana Butler, Daryl Jackson, Nia Jackson, Khari Walker, Mark Jackson, Clinton Jackson and John Paul Jackson. Great-grandchildren are Charles Quarles IV, Carter Grasso and Aiden Roberts. Siblings are Ulysses Sandy Orr Jr. (deceased) and Joyce Orr. Aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the pandemic, the safety of family and friends comes first. We hope to have a memorial service sometime next summer 2021. Family and friends will be informed. Thank you, love everyone and God Bless.

Published in The News & Reporter on Aug. 12, 2020.
