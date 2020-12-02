1/
Mrs. Dorothy Faile
1927 - 2020
Mrs. Dorothy May Owens Faile, 93, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at her home.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Woodward Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Clay Waldrip officiating.
Mrs. Faile was born Oct. 4, 1927, in Davie County, N.C. and was a daughter of the late William Owens and Emma May Owens. She was a graduate of Cooleemee High School in N.C. and also from Nursing School in Rock Hill, S.C. She was a retired registered nurse from Chester County Hospital. Mrs. Faile was a member of First Baptist Church of Chester and she was the former church organist at Woodward Baptist Church for many years while her husband was the pastor there.
She is survived by two daughters, Karen Hedgepeth of Rock Hill, S.C. and Marcia Wood (Chuck) of Burke, Va.; five grandchildren, Andy, Dori, Brian, Alan and Emily; numerous great-grandchildren; one sister, Carolyn Neely of Richmond, Va.; and one brother, John Owens (Deloris) of Oxford, N.C.
Mrs. Faile was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. W.L. Faile Jr.; and two sisters, Nellie Wright and Betsy Beck.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Chancel Choir, P.O. Box 518, Chester, SC 29706.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.

Published in The News & Reporter on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
Woodward Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barron Funeral Home
133 Wylie Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2119
