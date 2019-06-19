Dorothy Knox Bagley, 92, went to be with her Lord on June 13, 2019.
Dorothy loved her family and raised them to love the Lord. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
She was predeceased by her husband William Wylie Bagley Sr. and son Joseph Neil Bagley.
Dorothy had eight children, Alice Pinkerton, Margaret Bagley, Wylene O'Connell, William Wylie Bagley Jr. (Belinda), Sylvia Lee (Jeff), Ruth Eliza Simonson (Eric), Irene Teeter (Gary) and Joe's wife, Ellie Bagley. Dorothy had 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her loving brothers, Carlisle Knox and Brice Knox (Eunice), along with a very large extended family.
Visitation with the family will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday June 20, at Palm Beach Memorial Park Funeral Home, 3691 Seacrest Blvd, Lantana, FL 33462.
Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Sherman Dibble officiating. Burial will take place at Palm Beach Memorial Park Cemetery immediately following the service.
Published in The News & Reporter on June 19, 2019