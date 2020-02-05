The funeral for Pastor Douglas 'Doug' Morris of 171 Wylie St. will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Browns Chapel AME Zion Church. Pastor Georgianna Hartgrove will deliver the eulogy and burial will follow in Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pastor Morris, 58, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 5, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on Feb. 5, 2020