Mr. Drew Michael Lawing, 71, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at his home.
A memorial service was held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, with Rev. Edgar McCall officiating. The family received friends immediately following the service.
Born in Charlotte, N.C., Mr. Lawing was the son of the late Arnold Lawing and the late Nellie Scruggs Lawing. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Peggy McBrayer.
He was a Human Resources Manager at various locations in the Rock Hill and Chester areas. Drew loved the beach, golf, the Clemson Tigers and his family, especially his five precious grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 24 years, Nicole Hoyle Lawing; his daughters, Michelle (Chris) Hunt of Rock Hill and Marissa (Greer) Eubanks of Easley, S.C.; his grandchildren, Sydney Hunt, Gracyn Hunt, Emily Hunt, Bobby Eubanks and Addie Eubanks; his brother, Arnold (Vickie) Lawing of Glenwood, Md.; and his brother-in-law, Terry (Debbie) Hoyle.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Lawing's name to the Humane Society of York County, 8177 Regent Parkway, Ste. 103, Fort Mill, SC 29715.
Published in The News & Reporter on Feb. 5, 2020